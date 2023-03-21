Disqualified Cowra driver's offending 'quite spectacular'

Repeatedly driving while disqualified has landed a Cowra man in jail.
Danny Latimer was already behind bars when he appeared before magistrate Peter Bugden at Cowra Local Court on March 16, 2023.
The 26-year-old was before the court on a string of charges including four for driving while disqualified.
"This is your fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth drive while disqualified," Mr Bugden said to Latimer.
The Darling Avenue resident was also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possess prohibited drug, contravening an apprehended violence order on four occasions and hinder police.
Mr Bugden described Latimer's driving offences as "quite spectacular".
Mr Bugden noted Latimer's driving offences occurred on October 16, 2022, November 19, 2022, January 30, 2023 and February 15, 2023.
"Prior to that you had another four matters. And (during) these (latest) matters he was on a CCO (Community Corrections Order) at the time.
"He was told at the time (of receiving the CCO) he could get a jail sentence.
"And the 25th of February he had four contravenes of an AVO.
"My only option is a jail sentence but with an extended parole period," he told Latimer before sentencing him to 16 months jail with a non-parole period of six months.
Latimer, who has been behind bars since late February will be eligible for release on August 25, 2023.
Police documents tabled to the court revealed Latimer's vehicle was stopped about 11.35am on October 16 last year after police received reports of a black Commodore speeding through the streets of Cowra.
Asked for his licence Latimer told police "I don't have one... I'm disqualified for a year".
He went on to tell police he was "driving to community service. I was just going back home. I have no other way of getting there".
Police said Latimer showed no remorse for his actions stating he had no other way of getting around town as he didn't know anyone who held a licence.
Police said alternative methods of transports were suggested to which Latimer replied "this is f...ing bullshit".
Further police documents revealed details of police stops on November 11, 2022, January 30, 2023 and February 15, 2023.
Police said the stop on November 11 followed a short pursuit lasting about one minute.
Latimer's remaining charges arose out of incidents reported on February 25 and 27 this year.
According to police documents his resist arrest arose after a struggle to place him in the rear of a caged police vehicle.
"He attempted to evade police and run from the location," police said.
