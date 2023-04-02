Cowra Guardian
Intimidation, trespass lands man in court

April 2 2023 - 11:47am
A Cowra man plead guilty to intimidation and remaining on inclosed lands without a lawful excuse when he came before Cowra Local Court on Thursday, March 16.

Local News

