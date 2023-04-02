Intimidation, trespass lands man in court

A Cowra man plead guilty to intimidation and remaining on inclosed lands without a lawful excuse when he came before Cowra Local Court on Thursday, March 16.
Joshua Carney, 23, of Amie Street was convicted and fined $200 for remaining on inclosed land and placed on a Community Release Order for two years, without conviction for the intimidation charge.
Carney's solicitor Mr Clive Hill told the court his client didn't have a record and plead guilty at the first opportunity.
Carney, Mr Hill said, usually doesn't drink but had drunk on the night of the incident and was looking to "get bumpers".
During sentencing Magistrate Peter Bugden said he hadn't heard of anyone getting "bumpers" in almost 40 years.
According to police documents tendered in court, Carney entered the front yard of the victim's property on February 21, 2021.
He was captured on a security device and was told to leave by the victim through the device,
About 1:50am Saturday, February 25, 2023 the victim was alerted by the security device linked to their phone that Carney had entered the property and was swearing.
Police documents revealed the victim looked outside to see Carney on the verandah with a torch, shining it around the property and vehicles parked there.
The victim asked Carney to leave, to which he replied by saying "suck my c**k".
The documents revealed Carney walked to the front edge of the property and screamed at the victim for several minutes threatening to damage the victim's car.
He left before the police arrived at 2:30am.
The victim spoke with police about the incident before they went to Carney's residence at 2:45am.
Carney declined to talk with police at this time but on March 1 admitted to being the person depicted on CCTV footage captured of the incident.
