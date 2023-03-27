Police use capsicum spray to prevent confrontation

A former Cowra man charged with affray was told in Cowra Local Court on March 16 he was close to being charged with assault police.
Jauwarana Cutmore of Scarborough Place, Orange, appeared before magistrate Peter Bugden charged with affray and intimidate a police officer in execution of duty.
Cutmore, 18, plead guilty to both offences. A further charge of 'three people use violence cause fear' was withdrawn in Court by the police prosecutor.
"This is a serious charge, very close to assault police," Mr Bugden told Cutmore before placing him on a two year Community Corrections Order.
Police documents presented to the court revealed Cutmore was charged after he, a co-accused and a group of young men ignored a police direction to move on from Kendal Street about 2.20am on February 5.
In the documents police said Cutmore and the group were seen harassing three men.
"The accused and others advanced towards the three men and police in an aggressive stance with fists raised," the police said.
As a result, the documents revealed, police "demanded the group disperse and leave the area".
"Fearing a violent confrontation was imminent (police) deployed a burst of capsicum spray to the face of a young person and a co-accused," the police documents stated.
Leaving the area the accused said to police "if you didn't have a badge, it would be us us. And made a punching motion with one first into the palm of his hand".
