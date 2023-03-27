Cowra Guardian
20-year-old Cowra man charged with affray 'keeping out of trouble'

March 27 2023 - 11:50am
Offender is working two jobs, solicitor tells court

Local Court magistrate Peter Bugden was impressed with the efforts to find work of a young Cowra man who appeared before him charged with affray on March 16.

