Offender is working two jobs, solicitor tells court

Local Court magistrate Peter Bugden was impressed with the efforts to find work of a young Cowra man who appeared before him charged with affray on March 16.
Before Mr Bugden was 20 year-old Trent Field of Jindalee Circuit, who the court was told is currently holding down two jobs.
"I rarely see anyone like you with two jobs," Mr Bugden told Field after his solicitor Clive Hill submitted his client "has been staying out of trouble".
"He (only) got as far as Year 8 at school but has quite remarkable literacy skills, he is quite good at writing wrap music," Mr Hill told the court.
"He is quite a musician.
"For someone who only got that far (at school) he has a remarkably good mind," Mr Hill said.
Field plead guilty to the charge and was placed on a 16 months Community Corrections Order.
He was charged, police documents revealed, after police attended in incident in Kendal Street about 2.20am on February 5 this year involving a group of young persons as well as Field, a co-offender and three men who had just left a hotel..
According to the police documents Field, the co-accused the the group were harassing the three men, ignoring repeated police requests to move on.
Police, the documents revealed, fearing a violent confrontation deployed a burst of capsicum spray to the face of a young person and Field who then moved away whilst making threats to assault police.
