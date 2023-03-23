Cowra Guardian
Magistrate warns offender jail is the next step

March 24 2023 - 7:00am
'You're very close to getting a jail sentence' offender told

A Cowra man who breached a domestic apprehended violence order has been told he will now need to serve 300 hours community service and be of good behaviour as part of Community Corrections Order for the next three years.

