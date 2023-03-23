'You're very close to getting a jail sentence' offender told

A Cowra man who breached a domestic apprehended violence order has been told he will now need to serve 300 hours community service and be of good behaviour as part of Community Corrections Order for the next three years.
Thomas Simpson, 33, plead guilty when he appeared in Cowra Local Court on March 16 charged with contravening the order.
Sentencing Simpson of Bourke Street, magistrate Peter Bugden told the offender "you're very close to getting a jail sentence".
Simpson had breached an earlier Community Corrections Order by breaching the conditions of the apprehended violence order.
Police documents revealed Simpson, on March 2 last year had a three year apprehended domestic violence order imposed on him.
Despite the order police said on July 11 at 7.30pm he went to the home of his victim where he asked for an item.
Police said Simpson and the victim were carrying the items to a waiting vehicle when the offender commenced to threaten to have a witness and the victim "bashed".
About 1am on July 21 police said Simpson again returned and knocked loudly waking the victim who could not understand him and asked him to leave.
The victim told police similar events had occured on four occasions.
