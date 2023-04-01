Corrections order for assault, destroying property

A Cowra man was convicted of destroy/damage property and common assault (DV) when he came before Cowra Local Court on Thursday, March 16.
Heath Graham, 49, of Hillview Road, who was self-represented, plead guilty to both charges but disagreed with the time he arrived at the victim's location.
Graham told the court he arrived at 9pm, not in the morning.
Sentencing the offender Magistrate Peter Bugden noted the offences were at the lower end of the spectrum and not quite reaching the threshold of going to jail.
Graham was convicted and sentenced to a 16 month Community Corrections Order on each charge.
According to police documents submitted to court, on the afternoon of December 31, 2022 Graham was celebrating a 21st birthday and consumed a number of alcoholic beverages.
The documents revealed around 3am on January 1, 2023, Graham arrived at the victim's house speaking briefly with the victim before an argument developed.
Graham, police documents revealed, barged into a door splitting it and damaging the locking mechanism.
After a further argument, police documents revealed, Graham slapped the victim and grabbed the victim by the throat before leaving.
When spoken to by police Graham admitted to causing damage to the door, but declined to say anything further.
