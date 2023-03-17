Cowra and Young residents can pre-poll vote from Saturday, March 18.
Seven pre-poll locations will operate throughout the Cootamundra electorate with residents living in Cootamundra, Junee, Narrandera, Temora and West Wyalong also able to vote from Saturday
Cowra residents can vote at St Peters Presbyterian Church at 50 Macquarie Street.
In Young residents can vote at the Young Town Hall, 205 Boorowa Street.
The opening hours of all pre-poll locations are:
Saturday, 18 March - 9am to 5pm.
Sunday, 19 March - CLOSED.
Monday, 20 March - 8.30am to 5.30pm.
Tuesday, 21 March - 8.30am to 5.30pm.
Wednesday, 22 March - 8.30am to 5.30pm.
Thursday, 23 March - 8.30am to 8pm.
Friday, 24 March - 8.30am to 6pm.
Ballots for the seat of Cootamundra will appear as follows:
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
