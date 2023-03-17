Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Wyangala Dam project a broken Nationals promise says Donato

By Newsroom
Updated March 21 2023 - 1:52pm, first published March 17 2023 - 11:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Orange Phil Donato at Wyangala Dam.

Member for Orange Philip Donato MP has shared his disappointment with the Nationals in Government, who he says have failed to deliver on yet another critical regional infrastructure project - raising the wall at Wyangala Dam.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.