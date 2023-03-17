Member for Orange Philip Donato MP has shared his disappointment with the Nationals in Government, who he says have failed to deliver on yet another critical regional infrastructure project - raising the wall at Wyangala Dam.
"The last dam to be built in NSW was 36 years ago, and in that time, population has increased by over 50% - along with the increased need for water for agriculture to support our growing population and economy," Mr Donato said.
"The demand for water is only ever going to increase, so the need to expand water storage capabilities is critically important for the future of our state, and country.
"I welcomed the NSW Government's 2019 announcement that they would raise the height of Wyangala Dam's wall, to increasing water security in dry times and mitigating flooding to downstream communities in the Lachlan Valley.
"In March 2020 the Nationals' water minister stated there'd be "...shovels in the ground by October (2020)..." regarding the commencement of this nation building project," Mr Donato said.
Water Minister Pavey's promise on commencement of the Wyangala Dam wall-raising project:
"I've raised this issue on the floor of parliament, holding government to account," Mr Donato said.
"Disappointingly, the NSW Nationals have failed to deliver on their announced promise, just as they have with other nation-building infrastructure like the Great Western Highway tunnel," said Mr Donato.
"In the meantime, we've had floods which have devastated downstream communities, significantly damaging infrastructure.
"As we're now transitioning from La Nia weather pattern to drier conditions, we've missed opportunities to capture water we will inevitably need.
"The Nationals 100% cash-in on the political profits yielded by their publicity, but have 0% responsibility when they fail to deliver on their promises - at the expense of rural and regional communities.
"Whichever major party forms government after the March 25, if I'm re-elected the people of the region can count on me to hold water infrastructure projects as high priority.
"Dorothea Mackellar's famous poem My Country is poignant; we certainly do live in the country of droughts and flooding rains.
"We need the critical water infrastructure to provide protection and security, now and for our future generations," Mr Donato said.
