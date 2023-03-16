Cowra Guardian
Ray Kelly's 22 points enough for golf veterans win

By Lester Black
Updated March 17 2023 - 11:07am, first published 10:59am
Veterans nine hole stableford winner Ray Kelly. File photo.

The Cowra Golf Club, had a field of 35 veteran golfers to play in their 9 hole stableford competition on March 16, 2023 over holes 10 to 18.

