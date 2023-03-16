Ray Kelly's 22 points enough for golf veterans win

The Cowra Golf Club, had a field of 35 veteran golfers to play in their 9 hole stableford competition on March 16, 2023 over holes 10 to 18.
The golf course fairways and putting greens continue to be in excellent condition, stimulated by the rain in the current week and unseasonal warm weather.
Ray Kelly produced an impressive score of 22 stableford points to be the clear winner for the day, 4 points ahead of other Veterans, Gary Dick, David Spolding, John Holmes and Robert Morgan who all finished with 18 points, with their order of merit being decided on a count back.
The nine Veteran prize winners are listed with their Stableford Score and the 18 Hole handicap they played off:
22 Ray Kelly (21).
18 Gary Dick (33).
18 David Spolding (20).
18 John Holmes (18).
18 Robert Morgan (15).
17 Robert Vidulich (25).
16 Michael Millar (22).
16 Alan Luff (27).
16 Jefferey Macpherson (15)*.
*On a count back from other players with 16 points.
The above prize winners will have their 18 Hole handicap reduced by three, all other players who competed will have their handicap increased by one.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with a field of 29 competitors playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps, with the Veterans President David Spolding winning the event.
Congratulations go to the top three prize winners:
1st David Spolding 37 (Points)
2nd Tom Perfect 36
3rd Michael Millar 36
The above prize winners go into the Pro Comp ball sweep along with, Terry Johns 35, John Holmes 34, John Van Huizen 34, Lester Black 34, Michael Prescott 34, Elwyn Ward 34.
The NEAREST THE PIN.
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson. Won by Elwyn Ward 402cm.
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd. Won by Jeff Macpherson 300cm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.