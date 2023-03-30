Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Fines, corrections order for assault

March 31 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fines, corrections order for assault
Fines, corrections order for assault

A Canowindra man has been convicted of two charges of common assault (DV) and of destroy/damage property before Cowra Local Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.