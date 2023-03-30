Fines, corrections order for assault

A Canowindra man has been convicted of two charges of common assault (DV) and of destroy/damage property before Cowra Local Court.
Joseph Ned Andrew, 18, of Canowindra Street plead guilty on Thursday, March 16 to the charges and was convicted, and placed on a Community Correction Order for 12 months.
Andrew's solicitor, Ms June Langfield told the court there was no violence on her client's record, describing his relationship with the victims as "toxic".
The incident that lead to the charges started, Ms Langfield said, after one of the victims asked Andrew to get them some alcohol and he refused.
According to police documents tendered in court, about 9:15pm on Thursday, March 2, 2023 the two victims and Andrew arrived at one of the victim's residence from a local club.
Police documents revealed while at the residence, Andrew got into a heated argument with one of the victims in relation to Andrew's attitude and verbal abuse directed towards the other victim.
Police said when the other victim intervened Andrew then became involved in a verbal argument with this victim
Andrew was told to pack his items and leave, which he refused to do, becoming verbally aggressive and irate.
Documents revealed Andrew pushed one of the victims in the upper body, witnessed by the other victim who came in to intervene.
A short time later the victim who had been pushed left to go outside to calm down, while the other victim tried to speak with Andrew.
Police said when Andrew did agree to leave he packed his items aggressively, at one point knocking a wooden door, splitting it at the bottom and breaking a glass panel.
Documents show Andrew becoming aggressive again and the argument turning physical when Andrew grabbed one of the victim by the arms, throwing them to the floor.
Andrew continues to gather his items still arguing with both victims before again physically assaulting one of the victims.
After being contacted police searched Canowindra for Andrew unsuccessfully before getting in touch with him over the phone.
Andrew informed the police that he had left town and arranged to speak with them at Canowindra Police Station.
At 7:10pm on Saturday, March 4, police located Andrew at a property on Robinson Street and arrested him.
