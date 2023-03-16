Cowra Guardian
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Buchanan to continue role with Cowra juniors

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated March 16 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 12:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Buchanan playing for Orange CYMS in 2021. Picture by Jude Keogh

Rugby league. It works in a 24-hour cycle, and in less than that time, Parkes Spacemen's premierships hopes have gone up a notch with two key signings, one of them Cowra's Jack Buchanan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.