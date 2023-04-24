Soldiers Avenue a memorial to Cowra servicemen

Cowra has a memorial to all who served during World War I that many residents are unaware of - a memorial avenue of trees along the Grenfell and Boorowa Roads.
One of the driving forces behind the avenue was businesswoman and activist Abigail Ruth Fitzgerald whose father was a former mayor of Cowra Municipal Council.
According to a passage in the Cowra Family History Group publication "They Shaped A Town Called Cowra" she was concerned "a monument to the men would become unkept over time and instead visualised an avenue of trees to beautify the district".
The concept gained rapid support and was completed in a short space of time with the following report appearing in the Cowra Free Press on August 8, 1917 with Arbor Day, (August 4, 1917) nominated the planting day.
"Hundreds of enthusiastic workers assembled on the Morongla and Grenfell Roads on Saturday last, and put in such splendid work that by nightfall quite a large number of trees had been planted.
The good work was continued on Sunday by a large band of workers, when a considerable number of trees were planted and guards erected.
Afternoon tea and light refreshments were thoughtfully dispensed by the ladies of Cowra and district, and to say that the tree planters appreciated their efforts would be to put it very mildly indeed.
Mr. Louis Alexander, of the Imperial Hotel, also generously provided the workers with liquid refreshments.
The whole of the arrangements were in the hands of several committees, with the Mayor (Ald. Smith) and Mr. Shields (hon. sec.) at the head of affairs.
The work in most cases was very thoroughly done and reflected the greatest possible credit on those responsible.
In compiling the names for the Roll of Honor a start was made by taking a list of 260 men enlisted and despatched from the Cowra Police Station.
To this was added 320 names from the latest edition-May 1916 - of the "Free Press" Honor Roll.
Lists were obtained from out side Schools and other sources, bringing a total of about 1200 names submitted.
After cutting out all duplications 682 remained for the Committee to consider last Thursday night.
The meeting lasted from 8p.m. to 6.15a.m. on Friday morning.
Of the 682, 386 were passed, a number were cut out altogether, and the remainder held for further inquiry.
It was decided that the trees should be numbered 1 to 100 along each of | the four roadsides, making a total of 400 positions to be balloted for, but at the time of balloting no man could say exactly where any particular numbered tree would be.
The numbers one to 400 were placed in a hat, and drawn by Mr. Shields and Mr. Reynolds, neither of whom had any personal interest in any Cowra soldier.
Localities like Cucumgillica which sent 33 names drew blocks of numbers. The first name on any such list was drawn and the other 32 or so were placed alongside, without any further drawing for them.
Brothers were grouped the same way, relatives the same way, and where it was known a number of mates enlisted they were grouped also.
After this the remaining names were drawn singly. The drawing began at 2.40am on Friday morning, the exact time of so starting being by particular request notified to Mr. Rankin, Cudgelo, owing to his well known interest in all patriotic movements here.
A number of additional names were placed on the list on Saturday, and it was found possible in many cases to group relatives otherwise not known to the committee.
Names are still being received.
The committee is anxious to finish this week by adding, if possible, name plates.
Names in doubt will be sent on to Base Records, Military Headquarters, Melbourne, for verification or rejection.
On Saturday speeches were delivered by Messrs. H. R. M. Pigott, M.H.R., and Bushell, M.L.A., and the Mayor (Ald. Smith).
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
