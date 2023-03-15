Cowra Community Enterprise took a novel approach to spreading the word about their new all abilities resources centre today when they took to horse back in Kendal Street.
Enterprise Centre members Katherine, Karren, Frances and Ivy rode along the busy Cowra thoroughfare handing out pamphlets to herald the grand opening of the centre which aims to create an inclusive workplace for people of all abilities.
The opening takes place this Friday, March 17.
Cowra mayor Bill West will attend to perform an official cutting of the ribbon opening.
Activities commence at 4pm and continue through until 9pm at 141 Kendal Street to mark the occasion.
There'll be a sausage sizzle, short fun pet workshops, local artists, painting for kids, lucky door prizes, an appearance by High Octane (wrestler James Lanham) and much more.
A not for profit enterprise, the Cowra Community Enterprise is about creating a truly inclusive workplace.
"We will work to remove barriers and create an inclusive environment that allows individuals, regardless of their life's journey or or disability to thrive and reach their full potential, the centre staff said.
"In our all operations, we will strive to meet the highest standards of accessibility and inclusivity, and we will work to raise awareness about the valuable contributions that individuals with a disability can make in the workplace," they said.
If you have a donation you'd like to make to the community shop or would like to become part of the volunteer team contact Shirley on 0407 223 483, Karren on 0432 445 988 or Frances on 0478 554 955.
