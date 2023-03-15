Cowra Guardian
Centre opening Friday, March 14 at 141 Kendal Street

Updated March 15 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 2:12pm
Cowra Community Enterprise staff in Kendal Street today.

Cowra Community Enterprise took a novel approach to spreading the word about their new all abilities resources centre today when they took to horse back in Kendal Street.

