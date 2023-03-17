Nearly 100 competitors and their dogs converged on Woodstock over the weekend of March 11 and 12 for the first ever Scent Work Trial hosted by the Cowra and District Kennel Club.
Scent Work is one the fastest growing dog sports in the world.
A great deal of planning went into the Saturday, March 11 event, even so members of the Cowra Kennel Club had no idea just how involved the one day event would be, and the committee even had to step back in time to record results manually, as electronic recording has not yet been developed for the sport.
The committee also worked on Friday setting out the course which involved the construction of a number of elements to test the dogs including hides and distractions used to test in the advanced levels.
Event Secretary, Neil Curwen, said "the whole event was a real learning curve for the committee."
"I was amazed at the speed some dogs worked they just go crazy for it.
"The scents used for detection can be things like essential oils of birch, anise, clove or cypress dipped on a cotton tip placed in a plastic container and then hidden into places like walls behind mortar or in motor vehicles.
According to an article by Dogs NSW, "Scent Work is a sport based on the task of working detection dogs to locate an odour and communicate to the handler that the odour has been found. Detection is done in a variety of environments and often during changing weather or environmental conditions.
"Scent Work is a positive, challenging activity that allows dogs the opportunity to use their strongest natural sense in a way that is fun, engaging, and builds and strengthens a foundation of trust between the handler and dog.
"Dogs are trained to recognise specific odours, and to alert their handlers when the odours are detected. Dogs may paw, bark, point with their nose or body, sit, lie down, or use any other non-destructive behaviour to communicate the location of the odour. Handlers take their dogs through a search area which may be set up in a variety of environments.
"The dog and handler must work together as a team. The handler is part of the team, using body language and verbal encouragement to ensure all sections of the search area are covered, directing the dog's search only when necessary and indicating to the Judge when the dog has found the odour. Communication with and praise of the dog during the search are encouraged."
There are generally four levels assessed at each trial including Novice, Advanced, Excellent through to Master, competition at Woodstock was assessed in the first three levels, Novice, Advance and Excellent.
Another of the organising committee, Pauline Gill, from Woodstock who is involved in breeding Labradors and training them as medical alert dogs, said she was impressed with the level of competition on the weekend.
"Some of the dogs have never competed before and were getting passes in one level and then going up to the next.
"The whole trial was awesome," she said.
Competitors travelled from Victoria, the ACT, Sydney as well as across the Central West to attend and judges came from Bowral, the Central Coast and the ACT to officiate.
Mr Curwen said Dogs NSW, the governing body for the Cowra and District Kennel Club, had been very supportive of the Cowra Club hosting the trial as a means of diversifying their income base by tapping into fast growing dog sports.
"Even though the scent trial was very draining both mentally and physically and we had a steep learning curve, we've come through it and may look at a two day trial next year," he concluded.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
