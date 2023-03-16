Cowra Library is to be redesigned to meet the needs of today's users.
The work will be carried out using funding of $276,662 through the NSW Government's $6 million Public Library Infrastructure program.
Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, said the refurbishment will make the library a space ready to serve a rapidly growing, diverse community with increasing numbers of young families.
"I am excited these upgrades will include new mobile shelving, digital reader-printer equipment and new flooring, allowing for more people to enjoy all the benefits Cowra Library has to offer," Ms Cooke said.
"Our libraries are a place for people of all ages to enjoy. They provide a place to read, study, access technology, hold meetings and events, and socialise."
Central West Libraries, Library Manager, Ms Roslyn Cousins, said they are delighted this generous library funding from the State Government will enable them to upgrade the lighting, flooring, shelving, and furniture at the Cowra Library.
"The Council invested in a new roof last year, this further work will make the library not only weatherproof, but a more comfortable and flexible space for the Cowra Community," Ms Cousins said.
NSW Minister for the Arts, Ben Franklin, said well-resourced libraries contribute to community resilience with quality facilities, great collections, and access to the Internet, and we are pleased to help councils to upgrade these critical services.
"An overall record investment of over $40 million will be provided to councils this year in support of libraries, with further increases locked in for next year and beyond. This is in addition to the record $165 million that the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government has committed for the next four years, ensuring that our libraries can continue to thrive and service their communities," Mr Franklin said.
The Public Library Infrastructure Grants program is administered by the State Library of NSW on behalf of the Library Council of NSW.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
