Keen to save money on your power bills? Then check out the Save Power Kit from Cowra Library.
The Library has partnered with Cowra Council and the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment's Sustainable Council and Communities Program (SCC) to provide community access to the Save the Power Kit for loan from Cowra Library.
The Save Power Kit provides tools and useful information to help households measure how they use power at home.
It also identifies simple actions that households can take to save money, power and reduce impacts on the environment.
The Kit can help identify the biggest users of electricity in your home and describes many easy, low cost things we can do at home to use less power and save money on bills, without changing your lifestyle.
The Save Power Kit contains: Power-Mate Lite, stopwatch, infared thermometer, light meter and thermometer.
The Kits come with full instructions, a power mate to test the power use of appliances on stand-by, thermometers to check for drafts and heating and cooling, stopwatch and light meter.
Even when an appliance is on standby, it can draw power, adding unnecessary costs to your power bills.
A guide book is included, and there is an action plan to allow each borrower to record results and plan improvements and savings.
Best of all, it can be borrowed for free from Cowra Library.
Cowra Council is a member of the SCC program which is focused on improving energy efficiencies of council buildings and facilities while supporting community initiatives. There are 37 Councils across NSW who are members of the program.
Please call Cowra Library on 6340 2180 to reserve the Save Power Kit.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
