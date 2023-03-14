Champion Cowra litter recognised

Cowra trainer Paul Braddon's has been recognised for breeding excellence at the NSW Greyhound of the Year awards.
Progeny of the Braddon's champion broodbitch Hopes A Chance from a mating with Aston Dee Bee recorded 188 starts in 2022 for 72 wins and 136 placings.
The litter finished with a winning strike rate of 38.30% and placing strike rate an amazing 72.34% amassing $174,240 in prizemoney for the year.
The progeny included Daniella Magic, Diggers Magic, Sandy's Hope, Apollo Speed, Bridies Sugars, Clare A Chance, Scarlett Rose and Special Star.
Sandy's Hope started the year off on the right note for the litter recording the first of her six wins of the season on New Year's Day at Dubbo.
By year's end she had amassed $15,990 in prizemoney for a career record of seven wins and nine minor placings from 19 starts.
Daniella Magic, trained by Pam Braddon, put four consecutive wins together in April and May after returning from an injury enforced break. A further win in July took her record to five wins in 2022. She struggled to record another win but finished in the placings on four more occasions for a season tally of five wins and five placings and $10,260 in prizemoney for the year.
The race year for Digger's Magic started at Bathurst on January 3 with a seventh. He had to wait until late March for his first win of the year.
Another 13 wins in the calendar year took his career record to 21 wins, 10 minor placings and $39,710 in prizemoney.
Clare A Chance finished the season with a career record of 15 wins and 15 minor placings from 33 starts. She's had a further five starts this year for one more victory and three minor place cheques taking her career prizemoney to $34,540. In 2022 she finished the year with 11 wins.
Under the guidance of Kings Plans trainer Lisa Worthy, another of the litter Apollo Speed recorded 15 wins.
Worthy also trains Special Star and Scarlett Rose.
Special Star finished 2022 with seven wins from 20 starts.
Scarlett Rose is the least winning of the litter with just the two wins to date and five minor placings from 20 starts.
The final dog from the litter, Bridies Sugars, also in the Worthy kennel, finished the year with nine wins.
The wins have kept coming from Cowra kennels over the past week with the Braddon's, Rod McDonald and Geoff Curtale all in the winner's circle.
At Goulburn last Friday the Geoff Curtale Trained Falcon Fly returned to winning form following a couple of ordinary runs at Richmond in recent weeks.
Given a quick freshen up Falcon Fly enjoyed the return to the spacious Goulburn circuit storming home late to score in a nippy 19.79 over 350 metres.
The win took Falcon Fly's career record to 19 wins.
At Temora on Sunday the Rod Mcdonald trained Bob Barker was back to his brilliant best taking out the Molly Harmer Memorial Final.
The win came off the back of a fourth and sixth at the son of Dana Joker and Ando's Mac previous two starts at the Riverina circuit.
Jumping smartly from the gun inside draw Bob Barker cleared out in an all the way performance to score running a quick 18.77 over 330 metres.
At Dubbo on Braddon kennel dominated the Ladbrokes Maiden Heats preparing three of the four heat winners
The winners were Nates Fury a first starter by Feral Franky from Flaming Fury and litter-mates Flying Express and Thomas Express, both from the Braddon's Hopes A Chance - Pindarri Express litter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.