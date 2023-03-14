Cowra Guardian
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Champion Cowra litter recognised

Updated March 15 2023 - 11:28am, first published 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra trainer Paul Braddon (centre) with his NSW Greyhound of the Year award.

Cowra trainer Paul Braddon's has been recognised for breeding excellence at the NSW Greyhound of the Year awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.