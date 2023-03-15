Hubber wins regional open singles title

On Wednesday, March 8 Sharon Bohanna and Sharen Hubber contested the regional Senior and Open Singles Championship Finals at Forbes.
Sharon Bohanna found conditions tough to go down to Colleen Ryan from Gulgong in the final of the Senior event. Well done Sharon.
In the Open event Sharen Hubber had a narrow win over Dawn Mulholland from Gulgong to reach the final against Michelle Harkin from Dubbo City. This game was even tighter with Sharen taking her first regional singles title by 1 shot.
Good luck at State Play-offs later in the year Sharen.
We had the Round Robin play off on Tuesday with the Crepe Myrtles, G. Rogers E. Bryant and L. Burns taking on the Scotch Thistles, E. Brown, M. Dart and J. Day, with Scotch Thistles running out victors by 2 shots to take out the title for the year.
We have our St Patrick's Day Charity Day on Thursday, March 16 so get your green on and have some fun with us for a worthwhile cause.
Lists are on the board for Handicap Singles and Handicap Pairs.
Queen of the Green between S. Bohanna and D. Dye will be played on Tuesday, March 21, along with Princess between K Nelson and L. Marshall.
The committee meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 21 at 1pm.
Until next time good bowling and see you on the green.
