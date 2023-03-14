Adam Keanaaina is angry, but he's also caring enough to suggest four offenders who broke into his home on the weekend ask for help.
About 2.30am, Saturday, March 11 Mr Keanaaina woke to find four intruders in his Kibbler Street home.
Surprised they ran from the scene.
And while he's upset about what occurred Mr Keanaaina has a compassionate message for the offenders.
"Ask for help," he said.
"Cowra is a place where there is plenty of help, there are organisations and people who will help. You just have to ask," Mr Keanaaina said.
According to police the offenders quickly exited his home via the back door heading toward Pitt Street, taking with them a number of items, including a backpack, Ipad and laptop which have all been recovered.
The backpack was emptied a short distance away at the Cowra Netball Courts and his Laptop was found dumped in Nelson Lane.
What the offenders didn't know was Mr Keanaaina was tracking the location of his Ipad and the Laptop via the FindMy App on his phone.
"They kept a pocket-knife, a screwdriver, a flashlight and phone and laptop cords, really random stuff," he said.
"They also took some ear pods which were broken, so I get to laugh about that.
"What they kept wasn't expensive, they were just handy things to have. The cords I can replace.
"It was just more the fact they were in my house while we were there and took my stuff," he said.
Before they were discovered the offenders had opened drawers in Mr Keanaaina's dining room and an empty cash draw.
"I don't have any cash," he said.
They'd also been through but left behind another backpack belonging to Mr Keanaaina's wife containing musical instruments and drink holders.
Police are appealing for information regarding Mr Keanaaina's break-in and another in Lyall Street over the weekend.
In a separate incident, about 4.10am Sunday, March 12, 2023, four people entered a home on Lyall Street, Cowra, and stole wallets and car keys.
The group were again disturbed by the owner and ran from the location.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incidents.
Police said it's not known if they were linked.
Investigators are following up information provided by members of the public however are urging anyone with information who has not spoken with police to call Cowra Police Station on 6341 5099 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or Cowra Police Station on 6341 5099.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
