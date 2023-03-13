The team at headspace Cowra will, on March 15, celebrate a year of helping the community from their new purpose-built satellite centre attached to Cowra Library.
headspace Youth Care Coordinator/Community Engagement worker Chad White described the new location as an 'amazing' facility resulting in an increase in referrals and walk ins seeking assistance.
"We're seeing an increase in our referrals, [more] people just walk in off the street and self-refer," Mr White said.
"The new centre has been a huge advantage to the community and to headspace," he said.
Clinical manager Jenny Duggan described the new satellite centre on the corner of Kendal and Darling Streets as "a game changer".
"We've supported over 200 young people in those 12 months from Cowra, Canowindra, Grenfell and surrounding areas," Ms Duggan said.
"Most young people prefer to come in [to Centre]. We certainly like to see them, particularly at the beginning of our engagement," Ms Duggan said.
"But then a lot of our psychology, psychiatry, even some of our brief intervention work is done by Telehealth which is great for the young people at Canowindra and Grenfell.
"And the schools have been incredibly supportive, facilitating connecting young people [with the headspace service] from school."
Looking ahead, outreach, Ms Duggan said will be one of the centres aims this year.
"Now with a bigger team Chad (White) is out and about going to the schools and PCYC to reduce any barriers for young people to help seeking," she said.
Cowra headspace currently operates three days a week, from Monday to Wednesday but is seeking more funding to expand services
"More funding that has been allocated to the mental health space, particularly youth mental health, and we are now just waiting to see which headspace centres are going to get that additional funding," Ms Duggan said.
"There are inherent challenges in trying to run a comprehensive service three days a week. But we have had great success. We've currently 100 young people registered [with headspace] receiving help and advice in the three days we're open with a team of five staff."
Mr White explained Cowra headspace provides assistance to young people seeking assistance with mental health, physical and sexual abuse, drug and alcohol abuse, and work and vocational assistance.
headspace Cowra has also established a Youth Reference Group.
"The Youth Reference Group guides and informs us on where our attention should be within the community, what topics we should be focusing on, what our services look like - such as the structure of the building inside and out and the delivery of our services as well," he said.
Mr White said the group also holds fundraising events to put programs and events on for the community.
Other support groups at headspace include their LGBTQIA+ group which started last October.
Further down the track, Mr White said they are working on providing other group services.
The groups are free to join with more information available from headspace.
The LGBTQIA+ group meets every second Tuesday, from 4pm to 6pm and the Youth Reference Group meets one Thursday in every month, depending on any upcoming events.
headspace Cowra has also recently been successful in receiving funding from the NSW Government Wellbeing Recovery Initiative for three big community events to be held during Youth Week in April including an Autism Spectrum Forum Day, the LGBTQIA+ Rainbow Fair and Cultural Family Sports Fun Day.
