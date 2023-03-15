Cowra Early Childhood Services will take on land in Short Street to grow and expand early and middle childhood services for the Cowra community.
The land is a Crown Land reserve known by many local people as the old Essential Energy Depot.
Cowra Early Childhood Services (CECS), has successfully applied to take on the management of the land.
The 10,000 sq metre block will be cleared of existing infrastructure in early March with the CECS team taking on management of the reserve in late March.
A Crown Lands spokesman said, "Crown Lands is currently funding a clean-up of the reserve including removal of old infrastructure followed by landscaping to make way for its use by Cowra Early Childhood Services."
CECS General Manager, Libby Ewing-Jarvie said, "It is anticipated that CECs will then continue to progress discussions with local and state government, to develop the land, with appropriate funding, to establish a permanent Community Preschool facility which its Mobile Service has paved the way for, through services at Holmwood Public School and Cowra Rugby Club.
"We hope to be operational by term one in 2025.
"As many Cowra locals will know and appreciate, CECS services have been operating at capacity for some time. And with community demand, and our educators and staff, top of mind we have been progressively working on a growth and expansion strategy that will allow our services to successfully operate into the future, with enough space for everyone.
"CECS has worked closely with Crown Lands and with stakeholders at Cowra Council, local public schools and with Steph Cooke to develop an appropriate proposal for the ongoing, sustainable management of the Crown Land Reserve, which has been vacant since 2012," Mrs Ewing-Jarvie said.
Cowra Shire Council Mayor Bill West said, "Council recognises the importance and value of preschools and we know licenced preschool places are in limited supply. We appreciate CECS taking an important position to develop a proposed strategy for the utilisation of this land to expand availability to early childhood services in our Shire"
Mrs Ewing-Jarvie said, "All our team members are very excited to be able to kick off this growth journey, which will support the community into the future, and provide venues that reflect the value of the work we do."
Cowra Early Childhood Services (CECS) is a well-known community based early childhood education service in Cowra, which has been in operation since 1954.
"As a not-for-profit, community based early and middle childhood organisation, rooted in 70 plus years of service history, we are committed to building collaborative partnerships to best meet the needs of families. We employ 64 educators and staff and are managed by a voluntary Management Committee which supports our Management Team to co-ordinate each service." said Mrs Ewing-Jarvie.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
