CWA branches gather at Boorowa

Members from six branches attended the South West Group CWA council meeting on March 11 at Boorowa.
Martine Griffiths stood in as secretary for Jude Carlon.
President Geraldine Gore opened meeting with "Welcome to Country", National Anthem, Motto and a minute's silence.
Guest speaker Karen Smith, co-president and secretary of Boorowa branch spoke to members about her book "Great battles in a Snowstorm, Boorowa and Districts Spanish Flu victims" and read a couple of the stories from it.
Reports were given by the executive and several issues were raised and dealt with.
Amongst the issues addressed was that State was not having a shop at Conference, however you could order online and items would be taken down to conference and you could pick them up.
The Boorowa ladies provided a wonderful lunch and morning tea. Thank you ladies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.