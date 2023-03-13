Cowra Guardian
CWA branches gather at Boorowa

By Margie Clark
Updated March 13 2023 - 11:15am, first published 11:12am
Martine Griffiths, Geraldine Gore and Meagan McKenzie at the South West Group CWA meeting.

Members from six branches attended the South West Group CWA council meeting on March 11 at Boorowa.

Local News

