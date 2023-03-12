A great week of Festival 4s matches

(l to r) Alan Anderson, Kane Nelson, Tom Blaszczyk, Ian Law and John Finlayson with Cowra bowls president
Tuesday 7 to Friday 10 March
During the past week we witnessed 30 teams, including 5 local Cowra teams, play 180 bowls matches. Quite a number were absolutely fabulous close matches, whilst others were matches some of the competitors would rather not think about.
Nonetheless everyone had a great week and most were glad to head off home from the heat and shall we say "celebrations".
First place was a closely fought contest between 8 teams all week with the eventual winners being a team from Belmont and Burleigh Heads (Brisbane area), Tom Blaszczyk, Ian Law, John Finlayson and Kane Nelson (Skip). Runners up were a combined team of Tim Cavanaugh (Corrimal), Steven Sprod (Figtree), Michael Thorne (Mudgee) and John Green (Mt Lewis). Both teams finished with 6 wins from 6 matches and were separated by 11 points in for and against.
Congratulations to the many prize-winners and thank you to everyone that competed.
We look forward to everyone returning for this event from 5th to 8th march next year, plus hopefully 12 additional teams to give us a maximum possible field.
Saturday 11 March
We had 3 A Grade Pairs matches, Geoff Knight and Marc Eisenhauer had a good win over Rob Oliver and Steve Treasure, whilst Noel Hubber and Jason Temple had a narrow win over Bob Morgan and Steve Sculthorpe, then Dorcas Presnell and Greg Nicholls had an equally close win over Ian Nelson and Nev Connor.
We also had 10 social bowlers, I think some of our regulars may have been bowled out after a big week.
Sunday 12 March
The Grade 7 Pennants team had a great victory over our close neighbours Woodstock 101 shots to 38, and we look forward to playing Forbes this Sunday at Forbes in the penultimate game for the home and away series.
The Grade 5 Pennants team had a not so good loss to the Condobolin Bowling & Sports Club team 78 to 44, but they can look forward to redeeming themselves against Parkes Railway on Sunday at Parkes.
Upcoming Events
Business House Bowls returns this Thursday 16 March for an uninterrupted final 3 rounds.
The 2nd round of the A Grade Pairs on Saturday will feature the following matches.
Dorcas Presnell and Greg Nicholls against Geoff Knight and Marc Eisenhauer.
Mike Baldwin and Shane Egan against Jason Temple and Noel Hubber.
Mick Beath and John Pickard against Jim McNaught and John Bischof.
Chris Pearce and Dave Bohanna against Peter Lesueur and Joe Burgin.
Good bowling everyone.
