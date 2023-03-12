A great week of Festival 4s matches

First place was a closely fought contest between 8 teams all week with the eventual winners being a team from Belmont and Burleigh Heads (Brisbane area), Tom Blaszczyk, Ian Law, John Finlayson and Kane Nelson (Skip). Runners up were a combined team of Tim Cavanaugh (Corrimal), Steven Sprod (Figtree), Michael Thorne (Mudgee) and John Green (Mt Lewis). Both teams finished with 6 wins from 6 matches and were separated by 11 points in for and against.