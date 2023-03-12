Indonesia 'wonderful guests' for Cowra's Festival of International Understanding

Cowra mayor Bill West described the Indonesian ambassador and community as 'truly wonderful guests' during Saturday's Festival of International Understanding.
Speaking after Saturday's festival parade and before the Festival duck race, two highlights for many attending the Festival, Cr West made special mention of the ambassador's involvement in the planning for the Festival.
"Thank you very much," Cr West said to ambassador Dr Siswo Pramono.
Cr West went on to "acknowledge the Indonesian community who attended to add culture and colour to this beautiful festival".
Indonesia first took part as a Festival guest nation in 1972 and 50 years later, we are delighted to welcome them back to celebrate this wonderful community event and share their culture with the Cowra Shire," Cr West.
"Of course in Cowra we have the final resting place of 13 Indonesian Freedom Fighters," Cr West said before speaking of Cowra's connection to Indonesian through the Cowra Prisoner of War Camp.
Responding to Cr West Dr Pramono said he had learnt a lot about Cowra through the festival.
"I think it is very important for us to understand each other," Dr Pramono said.
"This morning we got to ring the (World) Peace Bell.
"We have a very strong relationship which is going from strength to strength but hopefully we can also spread our peace message to the world as well."
Dr Pramono praised Cowra's youth for their creativity and enthusiasm congratulating Cowra's Youth Ambassadors for their involvement in the Festival.
This year's ambassadors and their sponsors are: Alyvia Slade (Cowra Youth Council); Caitlin Brodbeck (St Raphael's Catholic School); Elliot Bennett (St Raphael's Catholic School); Callie Bridges (Cowra Ballet School); Caroline Cuda (Cowra Services Club); Gracie Roberts (Cowra High School); Kaili Buckley (Cowra Dance Factory); Keira Buckley (Cowra Magpies Rugby League Club); Natasha Smaluck (Cowra Ballet School); Stanley Rush (Cowra Magpies Rugby League Club); Seamus McCormick
After a delay the Cowra Festival Duck race took place in the Lachlan River with hundreds lining the river bank and low level bridge to witness a very close finish to the Corporate and Individual event.
The winning entry in the Corporate race was purchased by the SES.
In the Individual Duck race the winning ducks were purchased by 1st - Wendy Langhorne, 2nd - Eggbert Duckie. 3rd - Kathleen Rudd.
Other Festival highlights included appearances by singer Beccy Cole and children's group The Beanies.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
