Almost 300 students, teachers and carers attended Orange Regional Museum's First Nations Engagement Days this week.
Held on Tuesday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 8, this education program allows students from primary schools across the region to experience full day of hands-on learning all about First Nations culture and heritage.
Students from across the region attended this week, with classes from Borenore Public School, Lyndhurst Public School, Cudal Public School, Trundle Central School, St Raphael's Catholic School Cowra and the Central West Homeschool Network travelling to Orange to participate.
Over the course of each day classes rotated through four workshops with different focuses.
Over the course of each day classes rotated through four workshops with different focuses.
Gerald Power from Indigenous Cultural Adventures introduced students to new tastes and native foods in a bush tucker session.
Sharing his personal story, Sandon Gibbs-O'Neill of Burruguu Art guided kids through an art making exercise inspired by his own artistic practice.
Wiradjuri storyteller Larry Brandy shared artefacts and involved children in acting out traditional stories from Wiradjuri Country.
In the museum, our educators helped classes to explore the strength and resilience of Wiradjuri culture and people in the region through both ancient and modern objects.
The museum's First Nations Engagement Days are held twice a year and, like all our education programs, are offered free of charge to schools. The museum is grateful for the generous support of the Orange Regional Arts Foundation, which has made this March 2023 program possible.
For more information, please contact Orange Regional Museum or visit https://www.orange.nsw.gov.au/orange-regional-museum/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.