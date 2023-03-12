Cowra Guardian
At the Museum | Kids lap-up hands-on learning experience at First Nations culture and heritage program

By Sally Maclennan
March 13 2023 - 7:50am
Students from Cudal Public School participate in a workshop at Orange Regional Museum's First Nations Engagement Day. Picture supplied

Almost 300 students, teachers and carers attended Orange Regional Museum's First Nations Engagement Days this week.

