Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews are in a race against the clock to contain a bushfire that's been burning north of Hill End since Sunday, March 5.
The status of the fire, which now spans over 16,000 hectares, has changed from "out of control" to "being controlled" for the first time since its ignition five days ago.
It is suspected that lightning was the cause of the fire, though this hasn't been confirmed and a fire investigation team will start work on Saturday, March 11 to determine the cause.
Thanks to more favourable weather conditions yesterday and today (Thursday and Friday, March 9 and 10), RFS crews were able to gain some control of the fire and begin implementing containment strategies.
However, NSW RFS spokeswoman Angela Burford said time is of the essence as weather conditions are predicted to worsen next week.
"We downgraded at 8pm last night [Thursday night] to 'advice' alert level, which is really good news, but in saying that, the fire is not out and it's not contained yet either," she said.
"Essentially, it's just that the immediate risk to life and property has reduced.
"We have some really good containment strategies now which we've started implementing, hence the status of the fire has changed to 'being controlled'.
"We're starting to get the upper hand, we do have containment on some sections of the fire, but by no means is it out and we're in a race against the clock at the moment because we are going to see deteriorating weather conditions again next Wednesday."
With around 120 kilometres of fire edge to deal with, RFS crews are working as quickly as possible to lock it in before weather conditions change.
Ms Burford said crews are conducting tactical backburning along Doughertys Junction Road on the eastern side of the fire to black that area out.
Dozers and excavators are also creating containment lines around the perimeter of the fire.
"So we're pretty much going to smash it out as quickly as we can between now and Wednesday to get it locked in," Ms Burford said.
"We've got about 120 kilometres of fire edge, so it's massive. We've got extra teams coming in again from out of area to give the locals a hand.
"The key note (Friday) is some tactical backburning. Right along Doughertys Junction Road burning west, there's a gap in the fire there, so they'll be backburning in there while we have winds from the east, so it'll push it in the right direction into the burnt area and then that part of the fire will be contained."
Assessments will continue over the coming days and updates will be made available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.