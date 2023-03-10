Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Containment work has started on fire north of Hill End, but time is crucial

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews are in a race against the clock to contain a bushfire that's been burning north of Hill End since Sunday, March 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.