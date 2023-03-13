Dear editor,
At the end of the last show season the Cowra Show Society was disappointed to find that their accounts were not as expected.
After an independent review of our finances, I and others of the Society worked extremely hard to find solutions to our standing.
In the end it was decided our best course of action was to enter voluntary administration.
We continued to work tirelessly, with Andrew Barnden from Rogers Reidy, to navigate the complexities of this situation.
While the sale of the Pavilion was not our preferred path, the results have allowed our creditors to be paid 100 cents in the dollar and for the Pavilion to remain in public hands.
This process allowed the Society to hold an internal review and make changes to the organisation moving forward.
This outcome will allow us to continue to provide historical and cherished events. We thank the community for their past support, their patience as we have worked hard for a favourable outcome, and ask that you continue to support us in the future.
Matt Bohman, President Cowra Show Society
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
