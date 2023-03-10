Speeding hotspots: Where Cowra speedsters are getting caught

The Grenfell Road and Redfern Street are officially Cowra's worst streets for speeding with 1280 motorists detected for speeding by mobile speed cameras between January and October last year.
In the 2019-2020 calendar year when warning signs were in place before the locations where mobile speed cameras wet set up just 42 motorists were detected by the mobile cameras set up across Cowra.
In 2020-21 the detections increased to 231 before 1805 motorists were fined more than $300,000 in the 2021-2022 calendar year when signage was removed.
Between January and October 2022, when the signage was still removed,1436 Cowra motorists were fined $294,137 by mobile speed cameras set up on Redfern Street, the Lachlan Valley Way, Young Road, Grenfell Road and Mid Western Highway.
The speed camera that is often set up on Redfern Street, between January and October 2022, detected 640 speeding drivers who received $99,785 in fines.
On Grenfell Road the same number of motorists, 640, were captured on film by the cameras and issued $108,575 in fines.
Just three motorists were detected speeding on the Mid Western Highway, receiving $718 in fines.
Thirty seven drivers on the Lachlan Valley Way received $6162 in fines.
The Young Road was also a great earner for the Office of State Revenue with 116 motorists detected travelling above the speed limit and receiving $27,831 in fines for their offences.
