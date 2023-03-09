Cowra Guardian
Dave Thomas returns to the winners list at Veteran Golf

By Lester Black
Updated March 10 2023 - 9:29am, first published 9:21am
With light cloud in the sky on the morning of the 9 th of March 2023, the early starters in the field of 32 Veteran Golfers commenced play in cool autumn weather, that was soon followed by blue skies and ideal playing conditions, to play a nine hole stableford event starting on the 1st tee.

