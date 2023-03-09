Dave Thomas returns to the winners list at Veteran Golf

With light cloud in the sky on the morning of the 9 th of March 2023, the early starters in the field of 32 Veteran Golfers commenced play in cool autumn weather, that was soon followed by blue skies and ideal playing conditions, to play a nine hole stableford event starting on the 1st tee.
Whilst work continues on repairing and upgrading the configuration of all the sand bunkers on the course following the flood damage, the bunkers are out of play. In all other respects the Golf Course is in great condition, from the tees through to the greens.
Dave Thomas won the day on a countback from Bill Brown, both having scored 20 stableford points just ahead of Bruce Amos with 18 points.
Bruce Amos went to win the Pro Comp, 18 Hole event.
The eight veteran prize winners are listed with their stableford score and the 18 hole handicap they played off:
20 Dave Thomas (19).
20 Bill Brown (34).
18 Bruce Amos (35).
17 David Gouge (18).
17 John Van Huizen (14).
17 Adrian Single (37).
16 Alan Luff (30).
16 Terry Winwood-Smith (7)*.
*On a count back from other players with 16 points..
The above prize winners will have their 18 hole handicap reduced by three, all other players who competed will have their handicap increased by one.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, had a good field of 33 competitors playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
Veteran Bruce Amos produced the best Stableford result over the 18 Holes to win first place in the Pro Comp event just one point clear of David Doran.
Congratulations go to the top 4 prize winners:
1st Bruce Amos 37 (Points).
2nd David Doran 36.
3rd David Thomas 35.
4th James Beown 35.
The above prize winners go into the Pro Comp ball sweep along with, John Van Huizen 34, David Gouge 34, Terry Winwood-Smith 34, Robert Vidulich 33, David Spolding 33, Tom Perfect 33.
The NEAREST THE PIN.
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson. Won by James Brown 218cm.
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd. Won by Nicky Basson 585cm.
