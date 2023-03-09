Cowra CWA evening branch visits Indonesian Embassy

On International Women's Day, March 8th 2023, eight members of Cowra Evening CWA Branch enjoyed the privilege of visiting the Indonesian Ambassador Residence and the Indonesian Embassy in Canberra.
The visit was at the invitation of the Ambassador's wife, Mrs Marsia Pramono who's interest in the CWA had been aroused by her involvement in Cowra's Festival of International Understanding.
It was an opportunity arranged for the Indonesian Ladies Association, and the CWA members to meet and to 'compare notes'.
Following a morning tea of delicious traditional Indonesian fare at the Ambassador's residence, both groups listened to a presentation about Gender Mainstreaming in Indonesia, by visiting Ambassador, H E Siti Nugraha Mauludiah.
The ladies then played a tune together, with the traditional angklung before visiting the Embassy a short drive away.
A visit to Rumah Budaya (a cultural complex) at the Embassy was followed by participation in a mini workshop of gamelan Bali -Mas Gede (a traditional Balinese musical instrument).
There was lots of interesting discussion between the ladies of both cultures in an atmosphere of warm friendship and genuine interest. A wonderful day!
'
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.