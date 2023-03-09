Fashionable on a budget: How to look good without breaking the bank

Op-shops, thrift stores and charity shops are all great places to find unique and fashionable clothing items at a fraction of the cost of new items. Picture Shutterstock.

With the cost of living crisis at an all time high, it comes as no surprise that many Australians are struggling to make ends meet. When the prices of food, rent and petrol seem to be constantly on the rise, fashion is probably the last thing on anyone's mind, and with good reason too.



However, what if we told you that being stylish doesn't necessarily require a lot of money and soaring prices don't necessarily mean you need to sacrifice on style? In fact, there are many ways to look your best on a budget and create a wardrobe that perfectly suits your individual taste and personality.

Here are seven top tips and tricks that can help you look stylish and trendy without breaking the bank. So, if you're ready to put your best foot forward in the discount lane, read on.



Invest in quality wardrobe staples

The foundation of any fashionable yet frugal wardrobe starts with quality wardrobe staples. This includes items like plain t-shirts, button-down shirts, a few pairs of killer jeans, and a variety of neutral-colored tops and/or blouses.



In essence, wardrobe staples are pieces that will carry over from season-to-season and lay the groundwork for a wide number of outfits.



The beauty of investing in the basics is that you don't have to go high end - many major retailers stock a wide variety of staples, and you can find most of these items on sale throughout the year. Most importantly, when shopping for basics, focus on finding high-quality items that fit well and can be worn for years to come.



Do this and you're one step closer to achieving ultimate fashionista status (on a budget, of course!).

Pay a visit to your local Op-shop

Op-shops, thrift stores and charity shops are all great places to find unique and fashionable clothing items at a fraction of the cost of new items. Many of these stores offer a wide range of clothing items, including vintage and designer pieces that you won't find elsewhere.



It may take some effort and time to find the perfect item, but it is well worth it when you score a great find for a fraction of the original cost. Not to mention, second hand shopping also helps the environment - did you know that over 800 000 tonnes of textiles end up in Australian landfills every year?



So, if you want to do your part for the planet and your bank account, consider paying a visit to your local op-shop sometime soon!

Swap clothing with friends and family

Looking to spend no money at all on a new outfit? Well, all you have to do is look towards your friends and family. Swap clothing items with friends and family by organising a clothing swap where each person brings clothing items they no longer wear or need.



This way, everyone can exchange items and get "new" items without spending any money. You could even make an event of it by ordering some take out and cracking open a bottle of your favourite wine.



Clothes, food and vino. What's not to love?

Shop end-of-season sales

If you're truly looking to nab a good deal, end-of-season sales are a great way to save money on high-quality clothing items. Many retail outlets slash prices on their items at the end of a season to make room for new inventory, offering the perfect opportunity for fashionistas to save some big bucks without sacrificing style.



At the end of the day, it's all about economics - when demand is high, prices are high and when demand is low, prices are low.



Because of this, end-of-season sales are the perfect time to stock up on items such as winter coats, boots, or swimsuits at a fraction of the cost and be ready for the next season without overspending.

Explore outlet stores

Looking for a bargain? Look no further than an outlet store. Originally created in the 1930s, outlet stores allowed retailers to dispose of unpopular or damaged items at heavily discounted prices.



Today, outlet stores have evolved to cater to consumer desire for name-brand products that are affordable and of good quality. Indeed, many outlet stores offer the exact same products, brands and quality of regular-priced stores.



Additionally, outlet stores often offer discounts on already discounted items, providing an opportunity for further savings. If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, this is definitely a tip you'll want to take on board.

Rent clothing for special events

Do you have a birthday party, wedding or any other special event coming up in the near future? It's no secret that we all want to look our best during special occasions, but it can also be just as difficult to justify spending hundreds of dollars on an item of clothing that you'll probably only wear once.



With this in mind, renting clothes for special events is one of the best things you can do when you're looking to impress, without breaking the bank. Many rental services offer a wide range of clothing items, including designer pieces, for a fraction of the original cost.



In addition to saving you a significant sum, you'll also be doing your part by buying less and reusing existing items for a more sustainable way of life. It's a win-win situation!

Take advantage of accessorising

Last but not least, any outfit can be transformed from drab to fab with the help of some tasteful accessories.

Inexpensive accessories like jewellery, belts, scarves, hats, and handbags can add a pop of style and personality to any outfit, without having to burn a hole in your pocket.



For example, a pair of statement earrings or a bold bracelet can transform even the plainest t-shirt and jeans combo into a stylish and fashionable outfit that is sure to turn heads.



When shopping for accessories, we recommend looking for unique and affordable pieces that can be mixed and matched with different clothing items if you're really looking to stretch your dollar.



And there you have it - seven expert tips on how to look like your most stylish self without having to break the bank.



At the end of the day, being fashionable on a limited budget is possible with a little bit of creativity and effort.

