Two Independent candidates as well as candidates from the Nationals, Labor, Shooters Fishers and Farmers, The Greens and Sustainable Australia Party have emerged following the closure of registrations for the NSW seat of Cootamundra.
The ballot order has also now been finalised with Independent Robert Young drawing top position followed by Steph Cooke for The Nationals, Labor's Chris Dahlitz, Sustainable Australia Party candidate Chris O'Rourke, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Jake Cullen, Independent Brian Fisher and Jeffrey Passlow of The Greens.
The ballot draw to decide the printing order for names took place 10am Thursday in the Cootamundra Town Hall.
Results are considered important because they influence visibility and how 'donkey' votes will be allocated.
Ballots for the seat of Cootamundra will appear as follows:
In 2019 Ms Cooke took the electorate with 30,206 first preference votes.
Mr Passlow also stood in 2019 receiving 1380 votes.
Independent Robert Young, Labor candidate Chris Dahlitz, Sustainable Australia Party candidate Chris O'Rourke, Shooters candidate Jake Cullen and Independent Brian Fisher are all standing in Cootamundra for the first time.
Mr O'Rourke, listed on the Electoral Commission website as being enrolled in the Bathurst electorate, ran for Sustainable Australia in the Bathurst electorate in 2019.
Mr O'Rourke is not contactable directly but the Cowra Guardian asked Sustainable Australia via phone and email if Mr O'Rourke owns property in the electorate and if not, did he believe he could represent the people of Cootamundra from another centre.
The party replied by email.
Thanks for the email.
We have spoken to Chris and he is unavailable for that event. We wish you well.
The Cowra Guardian has made repeated unsuccessful attempts to obtain Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Jake Cullen's contact details in the past week.
Mr Cullen is enrolled in Cootamundra, Mr Passlow is enrolled in Stockinbingal, Ms Cooke in Young, Mr Fisher in Cowra, Mr Dahlitz in Narrandera and Mr Young in Gundagai.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
