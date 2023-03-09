Cowra's Fran Stead is celebrating a Local Woman of the Year Award in recognition of the significant support she has given to the community.
"I was absolutely blown away," Ms Stead said.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke congratulated Ms Stead on the award, acknowledging her hard work for the region.
"Fran was nominated as the Cootamundra Electorate Local Woman of the Year for her dedication and tireless advocacy for the Cowra community and wider region," Ms Cooke said.
"Fran is the CEO of the Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre (CINC), running programs for youth, aged, families, and people with disabilities, working tirelessly in ensuring the whole community has access to local support programs.
"Throughout, Fran has shown a strong commitment to community, inclusivity and breaking down barriers experienced by local people experiencing socio-economic disadvantage.
"Just last year we saw Fran in action as the driving force behind the Barefooting Lachlan Women project which gave local women the opportunity to develop skills and offer support in financial management.
"She continues to make a tremendous contribution to the region with her continuous passion to make our community a better place."
Responding to Ms Cooke's comments Ms Stead said: "Out of the incredible women she comes in contact with each and every day, all doing incredible things, just for her to even think of me as worthy, it is quite surreal".
"For the first time I was speechless," she said.
The Local Woman of the Year Awards is an annual program which recognises and celebrates the support women give to their local communities throughout NSW.
Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor congratulated all the Local Women of the Year Award recipients.
"These women are the backbone of their communities, volunteering their time and energy to make a positive difference," Mrs Taylor said.
"I would like to acknowledge their significant efforts to support their local communities and thank them for all the work they do."
To read more about the awards, and all finalists, visit: www.women.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.