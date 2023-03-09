Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Tireless community advocate Fran Stead recognised

Updated March 9 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local Woman of the Year award recipient Fran Stead.

Cowra's Fran Stead is celebrating a Local Woman of the Year Award in recognition of the significant support she has given to the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.