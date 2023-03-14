Strong cultural and emotional ties connect all the young people to the stories depicted in Cowra's water tower murals.
Murals on both towers are unique.
The young Wiradjuri people featured on one of the towers, collectively identified the sharing of their Wiradjuri culture to the broader community as one of the most important aspects of their involvement.
They are also proud the mural is the first in Cowra to reflect the culture of the Wiradjuri community.
Phillip Ingram, Janet Cheng, Haylie Ingram, Jasmyn Coe and Levi Taylor are all cousins and members of the Wagambirra Dance Group.
They were selected by the Cowra High School to take part in the mural project located overlooking the site of the Cowra Prisoner of War camp.
Their mural reflects through dance the importance of the river in Wiradjuri culture as a second home on country, a food source through fishing and central to life.
More broadly it speaks about the significance of the three rivers of the Lachlan, Murrumbidgee and Macquarie to the Wiradjuri people with an element included concentrating on healing the rivers.
Cultural Advisor with Cowra High School, Isabel Coe, said the mural is a great source of pride for not only the students but their parents and families.
One of the dancers depicted in the mural, Jasmyn Coe, said of the completed mural "I was speechless when I saw it, it is very powerful and a good way to show our culture".
"I can't wait for my children and grandchildren to see it, to show them where I grew up on country."
Levi Taylor is also looking forward to being able to admire the mural as he gets older describing his involvement as, "pretty cool, mad to see when I get older."
Levi depicts a kangaroo which he says is one of his favourite dance characters and one of the most seen native animals around Cowra.
Janet Cheng said she found the mural to be, "very powerful, quite moving and very inspirational to younger generations."
Phillip Ingram said "The painting connects us even more to the land and rivers, our dance shows us going on the hunt looking for fish which is a cultural activity of the Wiradjuri people. As long as we take care of the murals they should be around for generations," he said.
Reflecting on her involvement Haylie Ingram said, "I have great pride in our culture and being able to share it with aboriginal and non-aboriginal people."
All agreed they had loved being involved in the creative process to bring the mural to life, telling a story of cultural significance and one that connects the water towers to the river.
Siblings Bonni, Tilly and Aiden Gundersen along with Ezekiel Austin feature on the second water tower.
For Ezekiel just being asked to be a part of the project was an honour when so many others could have been asked.
"It was such an experience to go up on the rocks and pose, the mural represents the young generation looking out on the town and with an image of the POW camp," Ezekiel said.
Aiden Gundersen said he was proud to be part of the mural which shows a younger generation looking back at Cowra's history.
"It acknowledes Cowra's history and one of the most historic events that ever occurred in Cowra (the POW Breakout)."
Tilly said of her involvement, "It was nice to be allowed to be part of Cowra's history."
Whilst for Bonni it was just fun to be involved.
The children and their families were invested in the whole process, making regular visits to the site whilst the murals were being painted and keeping contact with the artists who were always willing to stop for a chat.
Ezekiel's mother Lusi Austin said she found the artists to be "generous, humble and incredibly connected to the power of story".
"We came and had nice times with them and they have left a real imprint on the heart of Cowra," she said.
The Gundersen family even brought ice-creams up for the artists one evening, only to find they had already left.
"So we just had to have them," Trish Gundersen said.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
