Top 5 things for the kids to do at the Festival of International Understanding

There are plenty of things to do this weekend while the Cowra Festival of International Understanding is being celebrated.
The Festival street parade will take place on Saturday, March 11 from 3pm, where it will begin on Kendal Street. There will be a variety of great floats on display during the parade. Parade float entries will not be accepted on the day
Dance, body percussion and song will all be on offer at this year's festival when the Suara Indonesia Dance Group take to the stage. The troupe will also be holding public workshops for all ages during the festival. Performances start from 11am on Thursday, March 9 and continue until midday on Saturday. The dancers blend traditional and contemporary influences from their Indonesian heritage.
Three-piece band The Beanies will headline a free concert which will be the centrepiece of this year's festival. The concert will begin at 4:30pm at Bryant Park and will be followed by a meet and greet with The Beanies members Laura, Mim and Michael along with music wizard James Court.
This year's Cowra Rotary Duck Race fits the bill for being a fun day by the river and a good way to raise money for those in need. The race will be held at 4pmon Saturday, March 11. You can buy a duck for $5which sails down the Lachlan River from the Low Level bridge, with great prizes for those ducks who manage to be placed first, second and third.
The fireworks will end the day of fun activities on Saturday, March 11 with a bang from 9:15pm. The fireworks will be lit by Mayor Bill West and the winner of the colouring in competition.
