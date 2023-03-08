Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews have been able to bring a bushfire at Toogong north of Canowindra under control while blazes continue to burn across the Central West.
Brigades responded to the fire in Reedy Creek Road, between Manildra and Canowindra on the afternoon of March 6 but have had trouble reaching the site due to hilly terrain. It has so far burnt 115 hectares.
Until the evening on March 7, the fire was out of control but its status has since changed to under control.
Heavy machinery and aerial water bombers have been brought in to clear land and contain the area with the fire burning at "advice" level as of 4pm on March 7.
An RFS spokesperson told ACM "Crews are working with water bombing aircraft including a large air tanker to try to contain the fire," they said.
"[There has been] 27 firefighters and 11 vehicles involved.
"Aerial assistance is quite important and they have also deployed heavy plant machinery due to the hilly and inaccessible terrain. They use these to clear trees and strengthen containment lines."
Elsewhere in the Central West the Hill End blaze on remains listed as Out of Control.
The fire is spreading quickly and is out of control, with ground and air crews working hard to slow the spread of the fire, which now covers around 14,000 hectares of bushland. Evacuation centres are in place.
To our north RFS crews contained two fires near Dubbo overnight on March 6.
A grassfire that started near Cranbrook, believed to be caused by lightning strikes, required 60 firefighters to control with the blaze coming within a few kilometres of the Toongi township.
It has been downgraded to "under control" after burning 1300 hectares.
A bushfire near Lake Burrendong and Dripstone is also now "under control" level after burning 1100 hectares.
Cowra crews attended a fire at Bennett Springs near Reids Flat earlier this week were a grass fire burnt through 30 hectares.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
