Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club set to host the Pauline Langfield Memorial Day

Updated March 10 2023 - 9:29am, first published March 9 2023 - 12:00pm
Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club will hold the Pauline Langfield Memorial Day on Sunday, March 19. Image supplied.

Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club will hold the Pauline Langfield Memorial Day on Sunday, March 19 at Woodstock Park Speedway. The club day will involve all classes in this year's Memorial Day.

