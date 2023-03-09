Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club will hold the Pauline Langfield Memorial Day on Sunday, March 19 at Woodstock Park Speedway. The club day will involve all classes in this year's Memorial Day.
The meeting will feature the very popular 450cc 12 lap race in honour of the late Mrs Pauline Langfield who was a founding member of the Club (previously known as Cowra Longtrack Club). She was devoted to the club and worked tirelessly to steer the Club in the right direction and without her expertise and knowledge of the sport, the club would not be as successful as it is today.
Pauline began her involvement in Motorsport in an administrative capacity in 1978. She was Secretary and Race Secretary of Parramatta City Motorcycle Club in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Pauline conducted the Australia v England test matches at Nepean.
When Pauline and her husband John ("Langy") moved to Cowra they helped establish the Cowra club. John is a well-known and highly successful Speedway rider, was Australian team Captain and continues his high-level involvement in the Sport to this day. Pauline held level 4 Accreditation and conducted numerous Australian and State Championships as Race Secretary.
Pauline was also a member of the NSW Competitions committee for some years and travelled from Cowra to Sydney to attend meetings. Pauline was award the prestigious Bob Barr Memorial Award in 2001-2002 for services to sports administration.
She also trained a number of persons in the role of race secretary who now hold high levels of accreditation. Pauline was a member of the Speedway Committee and Secretary of the Motorcycling NSW Dirt Track Committee for many years until her retirement in 2009.
Pauline is a life member of the Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club, ACT Motorcycle Club and an honorary member of the Far South Coast Motorcycle Club and contributed a massive amount to the sport.
She was the recipient of several medals from Motorcycling NSW including the Award of Honour and the Award of Merit in 2009.
Pauline passed away in February 2017 after battling illness. She is sadly missed by the Cowra Community, Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club as well as the Speedway and Dirt track community.
Gates are open at 7:30am with racing set to kick off at 10am with full canteen facilities and top-level racing throughout the day.
