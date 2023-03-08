Creditors of the Cowra Show Society will be paid out in full following an agreement reached last week.
The Society was placed into Voluntary Administration in late January.
At a meeting held on Friday, March 3, creditors voted in favour of a Deed of Company Arrangement proposal.
Administrator, Andrew Barnden, from accounting firm, Rogers Reidy, said, "The Deed of Company Arrangement will allow creditors to be paid 100 cents in the dollar."
"The Pavilion and Jed's Shed at the showground will be sold to Crown Lands, which will see these buildings kept in public hands and available for public events.
"The Society will continue to operate and employ, and the control of the Society has been handed back to the Executive Committee, with an AGM to be held in the near future.
"This is an excellent result for the Society, who are now concentrating on forthcoming events at the Pavilion, including the Rotary District Conference and the Cowra Wine Show." Mr Barnden said.
In February Mr Barden outlined reasons for the Society resolving to go into Administration.
He said his investigations had shown that cash reserves and cashflow of the Cowra Show Society had been seriously depleted over the COVID-19 period when the Cowra Show, Cowra Wine Show and Poll Dorset Sheep show couldn't be held.
He said it also appeared there had been over capitalisation on expenditure for entertainment for the 2022 Cowra Show.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.