Canowindra Palms Twilight Markets
March 17
Come along to the grassy slopes of 'The Palms' and shop for local produce, hunt for gifts, taste local wines and grab a bite to eat. The markets run from 4pm to 8pm.
LEGO exhibition
March 18
Get your building blocks and Lego designs ready for the return of the annual Cowra Uniting Churches' LEGO exhibition fundraiser on Saturday, March 18. There will be plenty of fun activities for the kids as well as chances to display your collection and enter the competitions open to all ages. Contact Kathryn on 63414011 for enquiries or bookings for display tables.
Cowra Community Markets
March 18
Head to Sid Kallas Oval for the first Community Markets for 2023. There will be fresh local produce, gifts, Fresh baked goods, timber items and more.
MAKERSPACE at Cowra Library
March 18
Get ready to spend Saturday mornings at Cowra Library for the return of Makerspace Saturdays from 10am - 11.30am! t's a good time to head indoors and have crafty fun making things with, They've made a list of favourites and you are invited. No need to book.
Pauline Langfield Memorial Club Day
March 19
The Pauline Langfield Memorial Club Day will be coming to the Woodstock Park Speedway this Sunday, March 19. There will be full canteen facilities available and spectators are welcome. The action on the track is set to begin from 8:30am.
Exciting and significant exhibitions
Until April 30
During March/April the Cowra Regional Art Gallery is presenting several exciting and significant exhibitions. Until March 19 the Gallery is hosting a touring exhibition of ceramic works by 22 Australian ceramic artists called SIXTY: The Journal of Australian Ceramics 60th Anniversary 1962-2022. From March 26 to April 30, Red Heart of Australia, showcasing paintings of national importance created by Aboriginal artists from across Central Australia will feature. The other exhibition in March/April is Utopia Batiks: Textile Artworks from the Utopia Collection Bequest. The collection is an archive of assembled pieces by some of Australia's most prominent artists of the Eastern Anmatyerre and Alyawarre people.
Canowindra Balloon Challenge
April 12 to April 16
The action is at either end of the day with balloons flying at sunrise and in the last hour before sunset over a six day period at the beginning of April. The signature event is the Cabonne Community Glow and night markets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.