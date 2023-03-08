All you need to know about the Western League Tag Challenge as two big guns pull the pin

Two big guns have pulled out of this year's Western League Tag Challenge.
Neither the two time Challenge winners Orange CYMS, nor five time champions Bathurst St Pat's will take part in the 16-team competition this Sunday. Woodbridge Cup boss and Canowindra coach Andrew Pull remained steadfast in his belief that the competition was well worth having however.
"I probably look at it more as an opportunity for someone else to gain the mantle," he said.
"When we first did it, we wanted to make this day about the girls. It's free entry for spectators to come in and with no Pat's or CYMS, it's a chance for someone else to have a go and win."
The draw for the event was released on Monday night, with sides divided up into four groups of four for the initial pool play.
Pool A will be made up of Parkes Spacemen, Molong Bulls, Orange United Warriors and Cowra Magpies; Pool B: Lithgow Workies Wolves, Manildra Rhinos, Trundle Boomers and Cargo Blue Heelers; Pool C: Orange Hawks, Condobolin Rams, Peak Hill Roosters and CSU; Pool D: Forbes Magpies, Grenfell Goannas, Canowindra Tigers and Eugowra Golden Eagles.
Each side will play the other teams in their respective groups once, with pool play kicking off at Canowindra's Tom Clyburn Oval at 10am and the last game starting at 2.35pm.
Cowra Magpies first game is against Molong at 10am, Parkes at 11.40am and Orange Warriors at 1.20pm.
Parkes are against Orange Warriors at 10am and then Cowra at 11.40am and then Molong at 1.20pm.
Forbes meets Canowindra at 11.15am, Eugowra at 12.55pm and Grenfell at 2.35pm.
The winners of pool A and B will then face off at 3pm, followed by the teams who topped pools C and D. The winners of those matchups will then compete against each other at 4pm in the grand final.
"I've got my money on Parkes if their young guns all turn up and play this year. Some of them play tackle with Woodbridge so I know how fast they are and how skilful they are," Pull said.
"Manildra might have got beaten in the grand final by Grenfell last year, but they're probably the team from our area that could get 'em, then maybe Orange Hawks. It could be any of those three I reckon."
All preliminary round games and semi-finals will run for 20 minutes (two ten minute halves). There will be immediate swap over at half-time. The semi-finals will be 10 minutes each way with an immediate turn around at half-time, with the grand final to also comprise of ten minute halves, but includes a two minute break.
As for the state of the game itself, despite the rise in popularity of tackle footy, Pull still believes there is a place for league tag out west.
"I think league tag is going to have more longevity in the smaller communities, like your Woodbridge Cups and your Castlereagh leagues, where that's all your town has got," he said.
"I still think it's going to be important in bigger centres like Group 10 and Group 11 but I can probably see tackle footy slowly getting a little more dominant in those towns over the next half-a-dozen-years. Certainly for the small town competitions where you've only got one men's side and it's more of a community day, I think it will still be prominent for a long, long time.
"There is a real social side to the small towns playing compared to the bigger centres where they've got a lot people to choose from, so they pick the best athletes."
On that note, Pull was pleased to see teams such as Lithgow and Forbes return to the competition after a few years in the wind.
"Lithgow would always turn up with a really good attitude when they used to come before," he said.
"I'd seen them play before and they probably made me look a little bit stupid at times, every year I'd probably pick them to win it on the radio and in the paper and then they'd get knocked out in the quarterfinal.
"I don't want to talk them up too much this time, but I have spoken to their coach who is really excited to get down here, play and compete. That's what it's all about. I think they might have missed the last three or four years."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
