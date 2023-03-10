Cowra Guardian
Lachlan Valley Water asks political parties to put aside differences in support of Wyangala Dam

Updated March 10 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:50am
Lachlan Valley Water's Tom Green is urging the states political parties are urged to put apart political difference and come out in bipartisan support for the Wyangala dam wall raising project. Image supplied.

The state's political parties are urged to put apart political difference and come out in bipartisan support for the Wyangala dam wall raising project.

