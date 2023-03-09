Cowra Arthritis Group host first meeting of year

The Cowra Arthritis Group commenced 2023 after a long, well-earned holiday break, with their first meeting for the year at the Cowra Bowling Club.
The Group were fortunately enough to have the Dietitian from the Cowra Hospital, Gabrielle Watmore and her assistant, Naomi Boland, a Trainee Nurse come and spoke about Diet and Arthritis.
It was not only an informative session, but one with lots of laughter, as we all know that our diet is not always our strong point.
The Cowra Arthritis Group met on the first Tuesday of the month at the Cowra Bowling Club for lunch at 12 noon followed by our Meeting at 1pm.
Our next guest speaker/s will be representatives from the Cowra Hospital to give us an update on
The progress of the new Cowra Hospital. Everyone is most welcome.
Please contact Carol Nicholson on 0414383969 for catering and any details.
