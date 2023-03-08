Will they or won't they?
Where is Bunnings up to with plans to expand its Cowra operation?
The Cowra Guardian put these questions to Bunnings this week nearly 12 months after Cowra Shire Council approved a planned $10 million expansion of their Cowra store in Redfern Street.
Bunnings Regional Operations manager Debbie Perano told the Cowra Guardian the retailer is "going through the usual steps ahead of any potential construction".
"But at this stage no timelines have been confirmed," Ms Perano said.
"We were really pleased with Cowra Shire Council's decision to grant a development approval for a new Bunnings store last year," she said.
Ms Perano said Bunnings will "continue to keep the community updated with any developments".
In March last year Cowra Council was told the development will result in 20 full time construction jobs with around 50 team member jobs expected at the new store, comprising of new and existing team members.
The approved development application sought the consent for the redevelopment of the existing Bunnings warehouse site in the following manner:
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
