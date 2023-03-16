A Christmas gift sent from Cooma, bound for Kate Wright in Newcastle, has finally arrived due to the kind actions of an anonymous Good Samaritan in Cowra.
Kate contacted the Cowra Guardian to share her story of the convoluted route her mail had taken, and through the newspaper pass on her thanks to whomever was responsible for sending the cards on, which somehow ended up in Cowra instead of Newcastle.
"It was just so lovely I couldn't believe it," Kate told the Cowra Guardian.
"My 98 year old mother who lives in Cooma, sent us a small gift card for Christmas in early December, which surprisingly went astray in the mail.
"We live in Cardiff Newcastle and my mother's Christmas card and gift ended up in Cowra.
"With all the flooding problems that you guys have suffered, and as the tide went down and things returned to as normal as possible, a wonderful person found our Christmas gift in their mail.
"To our surprise today we received in our mail, not only our gift card and water damaged Christmas card, but a beautiful hand written card explaining what had happened from the anonymous Good Samaritan in Cowra.
"There was no name, address or contact point for the person who sent it.
"Only a lovely message and a beaut picture of a Cowra cow.
"So we do not know who to thank directly, but to the person who returned our mail may happiness and best wishes shine on you for your act of kindness.
" And, we love the picture of the Cow," Kate said.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
