Local teacher remembered through award

A former Cowra teacher, Paul Smith, has had his contributions to teaching and dedication to Primary Industries recognised with a Memorial Award named in his honour.
The Paul Smith Memorial Award is set to be presented to the students who get first place in the HSC Primary Industries examination.
Paul taught at Cowra High School from 1986 to 2017, and an interest in agriculture got him into education, his wife Debra Henry-Smith said.
He and Debra met at the University of New England in Armidale where Paul initially was studying rural science before changing over to agriculture and education.
After finishing their university studies they returned to Cowra, and found work at Cowra High School.
Debra said this memorial award is immensely important for teachers still at the school that people do recognise their efforts as well as well as recognising Paul's efforts in education.
"I think it is a superb recognition to have," she said.
"I think it's also really important to acknowledge what teachers do every day."
Debra said it is very heartwarming for his family and parents to see him remembered.
The Paul Smith Memorial Award has the details of his service to schools and agriculture on it.
Outside of the academic sphere, Paul was heavily involved in the Cowra Rugby Club as a player, manager and secretary.
Debra said Paul was also involved in school rugby, even going with the team to Japan where they interacted with Seikei High School.
"It was using sport to keep that education link going with the sister school and friendship bond."
Nic, Skevington president of the NSW Association of Agriculture Teachers said the Paul Smith Memorial was first introduced for the 2021 Primary Industries cohort.
It is awarded for first in state Primary Industries examination.
"It was named in collaboration with Paul's wife to commemorate his contribution to Primary Industries and Agriculture teaching," Mr Skevington said.
