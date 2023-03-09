Cowra Guardian
Cowra teacher Paul Smith has Memorial Award named in his honour

BM
By Brendan McCool
March 9 2023 - 3:07pm
Local teacher remembered through award

A former Cowra teacher, Paul Smith, has had his contributions to teaching and dedication to Primary Industries recognised with a Memorial Award named in his honour.

