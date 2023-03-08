Cowra Duck Race
March 11
The Cowra Festival of International Understanding 'Duck Race' is back for 2022! The Duck Race is a great way to raise money for those in need. Individuals can sponsor a duck through the Rotary Club of Cowra or the Cowra Youth Council, with businesses sponsoring a duck through the Cowra Business Chamber website. Community Ducks are $5 and Corporate Ducks are $50 each with great prizes up for grabs.
MAKERSPACE at Cowra Library
March 11
Get ready to spend Saturday mornings at Cowra Library for the return of Makerspace Saturdays from 10am - 11.30am. Summer is almost over and it's time to head indoors and have crafty fun making things. They've made a list of their favourites and you are invited. No need to book - just turn up.
Iandra Castle Open Day
March 12
Take the time out to explore the historic Iandra Castle homestead, surrounding buildings and gardens. Gates open from 10pm to 2pm.
Canowindra Palms Twilight Markets
March 17
Come along to the grassy slopes of 'The Palms' and shop for local produce, hunt for gifts, taste local wines and grab a bite to eat. The markets run from 4pm to 8pm.
LEGO exhibition
March 18
Get your building blocks and Lego designs ready for the return of the annual Cowra Uniting Churches' LEGO exhibition fundraiser on Saturday, March 18. There will be plenty of fun activities for the kids as well as chances to display your collection and enter the competitions open to all ages. Contact Kathryn on 63414011 for enquiries or bookings for display tables.
Cowra Community Markets
March 18
Head to Sid Kallas Oval for the first Community Markets for 2023. There will be fresh local produce, gifts, Fresh baked goods, timber items and more.
Cowra Festival of Understanding
Until April 30
During March/April the Cowra Regional Art Gallery is presenting several exciting and significant exhibitions. Until March 19 the Gallery is hosting a touring exhibition of ceramic works by 22 Australian ceramic artists called SIXTY: The Journal of Australian Ceramics 60th Anniversary 1962-2022. From March 26 to April 30, Red Heart of Australia, an exhibition showcasing paintings of national importance created by Aboriginal artists from across Central Australia will feature. The other exhibition in March/April is Utopia Batiks: Textile Artworks from the Utopia Collection Bequest on loan from the Tamworth Regional Gallery. The collection is an archive of assembled pieces by some of Australia's most prominent artists of the Eastern Anmatyerre and Alyawarre people.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.