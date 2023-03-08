During March/April the Cowra Regional Art Gallery is presenting several exciting and significant exhibitions. Until March 19 the Gallery is hosting a touring exhibition of ceramic works by 22 Australian ceramic artists called SIXTY: The Journal of Australian Ceramics 60th Anniversary 1962-2022. From March 26 to April 30, Red Heart of Australia, an exhibition showcasing paintings of national importance created by Aboriginal artists from across Central Australia will feature. The other exhibition in March/April is Utopia Batiks: Textile Artworks from the Utopia Collection Bequest on loan from the Tamworth Regional Gallery. The collection is an archive of assembled pieces by some of Australia's most prominent artists of the Eastern Anmatyerre and Alyawarre people.