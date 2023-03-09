Cowra Guardian
Lego exhibition and competition set to return to Cowra

March 9 2023 - 2:00pm
Get ready for the return of the Cowra Uniting Churches' LEGO exhibition fundraiser. File photo.

Get your building blocks and LEGO designs ready for the return of the annual Cowra Uniting Churches' LEGO exhibition fundraiser on Saturday, March 18.

