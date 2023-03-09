Get your building blocks and LEGO designs ready for the return of the annual Cowra Uniting Churches' LEGO exhibition fundraiser on Saturday, March 18.
The fundraiser will be hosted at the Cowra Uniting Church Wesley Centre from 9.30am to 3pm.
Event organisers are looking forward to meeting up with their visiting Berowra friends and seeing their exciting display.
The word is Daniel has put together a remote control Lego car and track.
The free play children's area will include a race car track, tables full of LEGO and DUPLO.
The kids can create a unique picture by joining the dots or play LEGO chess.
Perhaps there will be a visit from baby Yoda and you'll see the pirate ship sail around to the ports of the world, looking for the treasurers of the Great Pyramid.
If you are a LEGO enthusiast who would like to display your collection there are tables available.
The tables are approximately 1500cm by 70cm, one table per display only.
Competitions which are open to all ages from pre-school to adults. Make a model straight from the box or use your imagination and build something never before seen.
Kids, encourage your parents to put in an entry of their own design in the family section.
Bring the family, enjoy a BBQ lunch, while the children (adults) play in a world of colour and creativity while you sit in the comfort of the air-conditioned hall.
Bring some cash for the guessing competitions and to purchase a delicious barbecue lunch or sandwiches.
Entry is $5 per person or $15 a family.
Funds raised will go towards supporting the Flying Padre of Broken Hill.
The "Flying Padre" is Reverend David Shrimpton.
As pastor of the Uniting Church's Flying Patrol, based out of Broken Hill, Rev Shrimpton takes to the skies in his Cessna 182 to reach his 225,000 square kilometre congregation.
His mission during the pandemic was to break the drought of human contact for isolated families in remote bush communities.
"I enjoy the flying and getting out where people are and taking, in a sense, the church to where people are," Reverend Shrimpton said.
"It is a way of catching up and letting people know that they aren't forgotten out in these far-flung areas.
"We've got all the technology under the sun.
"We can Zoom, we can Snapchat, we can do all of that on the internet - but nothing beats face-to-face contact," he said.
Please call Kathryn on 63414011 or Margaret on 63421794 for enquiries or to secure a booking for a display table.
Participants can enter either original models or set presentations across a number of categories including Preschool, Kindy to year 3 and year 4 to year 6.
Families can also enter into the Best Family Display category.
Models are to be submitted at Wesley Centre in Darling Street on Friday, March 17 between 3pm and 7pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.