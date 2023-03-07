Dorcas and Bruce win mixed pairs championships

We have just finalised our Mixed Pairs Championship for the year.
In some exciting semi finals A Smith and L Burns were defeated by S Hubber and R Burgin and N Wass and M Nicholls were defeated by D Presnell and B Oliver to set up a great final in which Dorcas and Bruce came away winners with two perfect draw bowls from Bruce on the last end. Congratulations and well done Dorcas and Bruce.
Tuesday 14th March will see the showdown between the Crepe Myrtles and Scotch Thistles for the Round Robin Victory.
Crepe Myrtles team of G Rogers E Bryant and L Burns will take on E Brown M Dart and J Day of the Scotch Thistles.
Don't forget to put names up for St Patrick's Day on March 16, bring along a friend and wear your loudest green outfit. The list is also up for Handicap Singles and Handicap Pairs, I will gladly explain the handicapping system if you're unsure.
Best wishes for good bowling to Sharon Bohanna representing the club in senior regional play-offs and Sharen Hubber playing the Open Singles event this Wednesday at Forbes.
There will be lots of great bowls played on our greens this week with the annual Festival Fours Tournament on. Until next time happy bowling and see you on the green.
