Cowra Guardian
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dorcas and Bruce win mixed pairs championships

By Sharen Hubber
March 8 2023 - 10:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mixed Pairs winners B Oliver and D Presnell. Image supplied.

We have just finalised our Mixed Pairs Championship for the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.