Opening the door to home ownership

Raine and Horne Cowra are hosting an information night for people wanting to build or buy their own homes in Cowra.
The free night will be held at the Services Club on March 16 at 6pm to 7.30.
Experts in planning, building, finance and legalities will provide up to date information for attendees.
Raine and Horne principal David Fagan said there was a great deal of interest in real estate in Cowra and people needed specialist advice to gain the information and confidence to start on the path to owning their home.
"During COVD 19 there was a major influx of investors and people to Cowra and the real estate market had changed.
"A shortage or homes means that people are looking for a viable alternative such as building.
"We are trying to take the mystery out of the building and buying process and encourage people to take the first step and invest in their future in Cowra, Mr Fagan said.
Attending the Information evening will be builders, tradesman, solicitors, conveyances, mortgage brokers, bankers and planners to offer their advice and expertise.
The night will include free drinks and nibbles as well as a lucky door prize.
Contact Raine and Horne on 6342 6880 if you would like to attend.
Also making news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.