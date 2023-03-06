Chris Dahlitz, the Labor Candidate for Cootamundra, has received several calls from voters regarding the attachment of State election corflute posters to trees.
"One outraged voter described the practice as 'environmental vandalism," Mr Dahlitz said.
Posters in trees have been reported across the Murray, Cootamundra and Wagga electorates.
"I have requested, verbally and by email to my volunteers across the Cootamundra electorate, not to attach my corflute posters to trees or power poles" Mr Dahlitz said.
"To quote Dr Seuss - 'I am the Lorax, I speak for the trees'.
"Should anyone observe a Chris Dahlitz poster on a tree or power pole, please phone or email me direct using the contact details on my website," he said.
On a related matter, whilst travelling around the electorate, Mr Dahlitz says he has observed the defacing of another candidate's poster.
"Our democratic system relies on candidates offering themselves for election - and for someone to then deface their image is simply un-acceptable," he said.
