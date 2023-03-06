Cowra Guardian

Cootamundra Labor candidate speaks for the trees

By Newsroom
Updated March 6 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:49pm
Chris Dahlitz, the Labor Candidate for Cootamundra, has received several calls from voters regarding the attachment of State election corflute posters to trees.

